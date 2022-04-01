Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.03 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.