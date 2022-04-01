Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

