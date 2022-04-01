Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 988 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 217,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 212,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 188,180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 85,222 shares during the period.

FAN stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

