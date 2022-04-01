Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

