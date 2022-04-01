Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

BATS DTEC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.