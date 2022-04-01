Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $415,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of W opened at $110.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.69. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $354.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

