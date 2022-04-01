AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sunoco by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE SUN opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.68. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.