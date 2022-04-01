Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 74,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Financial news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.51 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

