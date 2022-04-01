AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

