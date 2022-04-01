Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.02 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

