First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after acquiring an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.