Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $97.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

