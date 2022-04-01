Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NATI stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

