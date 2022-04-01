AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of -152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

