JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target to €84.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54.

About Kion Group (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

