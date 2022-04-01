Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mackie

Mackie started coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.18.

About Logiq (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

