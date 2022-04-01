Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mackie

Mackie started coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.18.
About Logiq (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logiq (LGIQ)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.