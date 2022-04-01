AE Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $111.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

