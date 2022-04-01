Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to Hold

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

