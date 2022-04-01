Societe Generale Upgrades Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MURGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

