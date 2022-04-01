AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $266.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average is $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

