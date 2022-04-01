MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.20 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

