Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 130,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.