Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 30,796 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SRE stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

