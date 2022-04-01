Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Sells $532,031,812.50 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 14,187,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $532,031,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. Analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apria by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apria by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APR shares. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.