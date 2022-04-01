Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,430 ($18.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.64) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.10).

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.10) on Friday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 952 ($12.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

