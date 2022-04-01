Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 14th.

ROYMF stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

