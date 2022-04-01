Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$2.80

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PTRUF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.04.
Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
