Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$2.80

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PTRUF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

