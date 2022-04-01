Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $172.29 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

