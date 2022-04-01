Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Gap Up to $48.45

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $50.46. Unitil shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on UTL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unitil by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,470,000 after buying an additional 137,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unitil by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unitil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

