Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

