FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after acquiring an additional 781,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 79,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

