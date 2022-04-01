Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.20. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 21,634 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.