Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.20. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 21,634 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
