Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 186.80 ($2.45), with a volume of 639664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.80 ($2.26).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GENL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The stock has a market cap of £512.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86.
Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
