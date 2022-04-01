Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.71

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.71 and last traded at $154.64, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.