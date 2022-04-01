Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.71

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.71 and last traded at $154.64, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.10.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
