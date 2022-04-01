The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $930.00

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 925.16 ($12.12), with a volume of 11081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917 ($12.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 887.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 834.91. The company has a market capitalization of £609.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

In other The Scottish Investment Trust news, insider James Robert Will sold 2,530 shares of The Scottish Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($12.10), for a total value of £23,377.20 ($30,622.48).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.