Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.