$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

AUB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,097,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 211,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

