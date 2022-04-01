Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.06. Mint shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13,699 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Mint (CVE:MIT)
