Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.06. Mint shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13,699 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

