Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Grows By 41.0%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,861.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $15.07 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.