Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Grows By 41.0%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,861.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $15.07 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
