ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 961,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 415,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

