Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Issued By KeyCorp

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of PSTG opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

