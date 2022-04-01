Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nuvalent Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $37,155,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $4,510,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $77,302,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $30,174,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $436,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

