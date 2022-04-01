Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of VET opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

