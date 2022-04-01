Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,180 ($54.76).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,556 ($46.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,551.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,605.82. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 3,118 ($40.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,200 ($55.02).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

