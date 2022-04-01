Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.59).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,613.50 ($21.14) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,670.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,614.08.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

