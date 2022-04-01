Beazley’s (BEZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.96) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.06) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.67 ($6.49).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 424 ($5.55) on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429.68.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,253.26). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($41,802.21). Insiders sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last ninety days.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

