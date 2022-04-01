Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will report $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $150,000.00. Clene reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 20,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 186,352 shares of company stock valued at $547,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clene by 7,045.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNN opened at $3.94 on Friday. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $248.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.