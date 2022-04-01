Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Cut to €94.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGRDY. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Legrand stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

