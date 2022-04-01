FY2026 EPS Estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SNPTF opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

