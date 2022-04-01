FY2026 EPS Estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.