Chewy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

